Driver caught going 95 km/h over posted speed limit

A Tilbury woman has been charged after police said they clocked her going 95km/h over the posted speed limit.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers on general patrol said they saw a vehicle speeding on Merlin Road in Raleigh Township.

According to police, the driver was clocked going 175 km/h, surpassing the posted speed limit of 80km/h.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver a 30-year-old woman from Tilbury East, was charged with stunt driving. She was issued a Part 3 summons with a future court date and her vehicle was towed.