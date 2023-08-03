Driver caught speeding 70 km/h over limit

Windsor police aren’t slowing down on nabbing speeders.

The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic enforcement Unit clocked a driver going 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone Wednesday.

Police say the driver was issued a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.