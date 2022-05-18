Driver caught speeding nearly 60 km/h over prompts safety reminder from police

Buckle up and slow down, Essex County OPP officers are out patrolling the roadways for Canada Road Safety Week.

Police say a 20-year-old was caught Wednesday driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Lakeshore.

Officers are taking the week to remind drivers to do their part to keep the roadways safe by focusing on the road and driving the speed limit.

