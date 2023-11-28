Driver caught speeding on Brampton road said he needed to use bathroom: police

A Caledon man was caught driving twice the speed limit on a Brampton road on Monday evening, and his excuse was he needed to use the bathroom, Peel police said.

The traffic stop was made in the area of Queen Street East and Goreway Drive.

Police said the vehicle was clocked at 153 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The 26-year-old driver was charged with stunting, which resulted in a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

