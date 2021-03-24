Driver caught speeding on Heron Road twice in five days

Two Ottawa drivers have been charged after a police officer caught them racing on Heron Road.

Police say one of the drivers, a 19-year-old, was stopped for speeding at the same location by the same officer five days earlier.

Police say a traffic officer witnessed two cars driving more than 50 kilometres an hourover the limit on Heron Road at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“The radar registered them driving 118 and 115 km/h in a 60 km/hr zone," said Cst. Jeff Shields.

"The excessive speed, the fact they were keeping pace with each other and that they were driving in lanes next to each other were all indications they were racing."

Both drivers are facing charges of stunt driving, which includes a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a licence suspension for a week.