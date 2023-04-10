Driver caught speeding on Highway 401 with unsecured infant in backseat

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been charged after being caught speeding on Highway 401 in the Leeds area.

Police claimed in a tweet that officers recently stopped a vehicle going 140 km/h on the highway.

The driver also had an infant in the backseat who was not properly secured, the OPP said.

"Please slow down – lives depend on it," OPP said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

In an email, OPP Sgt. Erin Cranton said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Lansdowne, Ont. The driver is charged with speeding and failing to ensure an infant was properly secured.

#LeedsOPP recently stopped a vehicle traveling 140 km/hr on #HWY401. Aggravating factors include an insecured infant in the backseat. Driver/Parent charged accordingly. Please #SlowDown - lives depend on it. ^jpm pic.twitter.com/N2onZKUEko