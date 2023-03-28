Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway

A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the G2 driver was caught stunt driving on Highway 401 near Ajax.

The driver was travelling 200 kilometres per hour, OPP said. The speed limit for the area is 100 kilometres an hour.

200km/h in a 100km/h zone. 20 year old, G2 driver charged with #StuntDriving / Careless driving.#14DayVehicleImpound #30DayLicenceSuspension #WhitbyOPP #TownofAjax #Hwy401 ^tk pic.twitter.com/8PijFjasZc

In addition to being charged with careless driving, the driver will also have their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their licence suspended for 30 days.