Driver caught travelling 50km/h over speed limit in Regina
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
A driver is facing a steep fine after exceeding the speed limit by 50km/h in Regina.
According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), the driver was stopped in east Regina after being caught travelling 120km/h in a 70km/h zone.
According to Regina police, any faster and the driver would have lost their vehicle to impound.
Instead, the driver faces a $798 fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35km/h.
This driver is facing a $798 fine for exceeding by more than 35 km/h, 120 in a 70 zone. That's 50 km/h over the limit & only 1 km/h away from losing the car to impound. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/6cZWp7dIO0— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) July 30, 2023
