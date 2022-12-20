Driver caught travelling double the speed limit: Elgin County OPP
Elgin County OPP were kept busy over the weekend after laying charges against two drivers who were caught allegedly stunt driving.
According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Elgin County OPP charged two drivers with stunt driving over the weekend.
Police said the first driver, a 44-year-old from Dorchester, Ont., was stopped travelling 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, while a second driver, a 27-year-old from Mississauga, was stopped travelling 161 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Both drivers were issued 30-day licence suspensions and 14-day vehicle impoundments.
OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”
A few pictures of drivers who have been suspended and their cars impounded this month by #MiddlesexOPP in @CountyMiddlesex as they failed to slow down. #Stunt charges are expensive, inconvenient and not necessary. Please slow down! @MiddlesexCentre #OPP ^jh pic.twitter.com/hQ8SCMlVYg— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 19, 2022
