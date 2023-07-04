Driver caught travelling more than double limit: WPS
A driver has been charged after being clocked going more than double the speed limit.
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle speeding 103 km/h Tuesday morning I a posted 50 km/h zone.
As a result, the driver has been charged with stunt driving.
This morning our Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped this vehicle for travelling 103 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.
As a result, the driver has been charged with stunt driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and the driver's license has been suspended for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/48ZP4e0JlG
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
