Driver charged after 10,000 lbs metal part falls off vehicle

A commercial vehicle driver, and his employer, are facing charges after a heavy metal part fell off and rolled across a Kitchener road.

It happened Thursday at around 9:25 a.m. on Trillium Drive near Beasley Drive.

Waterloo regional police said the vehicle's load was not secured properly, became dislodged and fell off. It rolled across the opposite lane of traffic before colliding with a parked vehicle about 20 metres away.

Police said the part weighed more than 10,000 pounds.

After an inspection was done on the vehicle, they found several issues. Both brakes on one of the axles wereout of adjustment, the driver failed to complete a proper trip inspection, and separate loads were not properly secured.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Campbellville, was charged with:

Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit on a commercial motor vehicle

Driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or drawn vehicle

Insecure load on a commercial motor vehicle

Police said driver's employer, only identified as a Guelph company, has also been charged with:

Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit on a commercial motor vehicle

Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle

Insecure load on a commercial motor vehicle

Permit operation of vehicle with load not secured as prescribed

Fail to ensure performance standards are met

No injuries were reported to police.