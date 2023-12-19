Driver charged after Cambridge man dies from his crash injuries

A motorcyclist has died from his injuries and a 24-year-old Cambridge driver has been charged in an October crash.

A Mercedes sedan and a motorcycle collided on Hespeler Road, near Bishop Street North, on Oct. 3.

Waterloo regional police said a 59-year-old Cambridge man was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital outside the region.

On Tuesday, police said the man died from his injuries on Nov. 24.

Police have charged the driver of the sedan with careless driving causing death.