iHeartRadio

Driver charged after Cambridge man dies from his crash injuries


Police on scene near the intersection Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North on Oct. 4, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

A motorcyclist has died from his injuries and a 24-year-old Cambridge driver has been charged in an October crash.

A Mercedes sedan and a motorcycle collided on Hespeler Road, near Bishop Street North, on Oct. 3.

Waterloo regional police said a 59-year-old Cambridge man was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital outside the region.

On Tuesday, police said the man died from his injuries on Nov. 24.

Police have charged the driver of the sedan with careless driving causing death.

12