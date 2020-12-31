Essex County OPP have charged a driver with failing to give way to railway equipment after a crash in Lakeshore.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Essex County OPP responded to a call of a car being struck by a via rail train.

The incident took place on Golfview Drive near Valentina Ave. The driver of the car was charged with failing to give way to railway equipment. There were no injuries to report.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.