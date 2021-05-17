Driver charged after collision between train and vehicle east of London, Ont.

A portion of Nissouri Road just east of London, Ont. was closed until the early hours of Monday morning after a vehicle and train collided.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a level rail crossing.

According to police the driver suffered only minor injuries, there was no one else in the vehicle.

Police had Nissouri Road closed between Evelyn Drive and Dundas Street for several hours.

As of 4:15 a.m. the road way has reopened.

A 47-year-old London man is facing charges including careless driving.