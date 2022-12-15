Driver charged after crash in construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

OPP have charged a 64-year-old driver after a crash in a construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Officers responded to a collision involving a transport truck that entered a closed portion of the highway and collided with a stationary trailer of construction equipment at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday.

#ElginOPP, CK Detachment, has charged a 64 y/o of Brampton, ON with #CarelessDriving after colliding with stationary trailer in a construction zone on the #HWY401 Dec14'22. #SLOWDOWN #PayAttention ^bp pic.twitter.com/YT2yux9Kjy

The transport truck was occupied by two individuals, and both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, a 64-year-old resident of Brampton, Ont., was charged with careless driving.

The OPP is reminding motorists to use extreme caution and lower speeds when approaching service vehicles conducting repairs and maintenance on our highways. These workers use all necessary safety precautions to allow them to complete their work each day and return home safely to their families.