Driver charged after crash in Kitchener


Paramedics, fire and police at the scene of a crash on Park Street on May 2, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

A driver has been charged with failing to stop at a red light after a crash in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Park Street near Union Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say two people inside one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

