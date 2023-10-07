Driver charged after crashing into house in Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old is facing charges after driving into a house in Prescott, Ont.

Police responded at around noon Saturday after the driver struck the house on Zaire Street.

No one was reported hurt and there was only minor damage to the house.

OPP said the driver is facing charges of impaired driving, driving while prohibited and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

#GrenvilleOPP officers attended @TownofPrescott today after a 56 year old driver drove into a house. Thankfully no one was injured. Driver blew over 200 and was charged with impaired, drive whilst prohibited and take motor vehicle without consent. @maddcanada^ac pic.twitter.com/4WkSbeIJUN