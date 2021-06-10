Driver charged after crashing through fences, garage in Shelburne

A 62-year-old Shelburne driver is facing careless driving charges after an SUV left a trail of destruction in Shelburne.

OPP, the Shelburne Fire Department and paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash on Main Street on Wednesday morning.

Police said the SUV rammed through two fences before crashing into a garage.

The driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics and wasn't injured.

The SUV's driver will be scheduled for a court date to answer to the careless driving charges.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them.

With files from CTV's Kraig Krause