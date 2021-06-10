Driver charged after crashing through fences, garage in Shelburne
A 62-year-old Shelburne driver is facing careless driving charges after an SUV left a trail of destruction in Shelburne.
OPP, the Shelburne Fire Department and paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash on Main Street on Wednesday morning.
Police said the SUV rammed through two fences before crashing into a garage.
The driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics and wasn't injured.
The SUV's driver will be scheduled for a court date to answer to the careless driving charges.
Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them.
With files from CTV's Kraig Krause