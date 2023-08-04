Driver charged after cyclist struck in midtown Toronto
A driver has been charged after a cyclist was struck in midtown Toronto last month.
Toronto police said the collision happened on Yonge Street, north of Lawrence Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 19.
A cyclist and a driver, who was operating a brown four-door Buick sedan, were travelling north approaching Ranleigh Avenue and were stopped at a red light when they got into an argument, police said.
When the light turned green, the cyclist began pedalling through the intersection, and that’s when the driver allegedly accelerated and hit the cyclist.
Police said the cyclist fell off the bike and sustained minor injuries.
The driver remained on the scene.
On Friday, police said 28-year-old Yurii Karpenko was arrested and is facing a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in court in September.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
