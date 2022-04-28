Driver charged after firefighter injured in North Perth collision

A man from Listowel, Ont. is facing charges for an incident that occurred during a residential fire earlier this month.

On April 21 at approximately 8:20 a.m., the North Perth Fire Department and the Perth County OPP responded to a residential fire on Havelock Avenue South in the Municipality of North Perth.

Police say that while firefighters were getting into position to fight the blaze, a vehicle drove over the fire hose which resulted in a firefighter being injured.

They were later transported to hospital with minor injuries.

In response to the incident, police have charged a 74-year-old resident from Listowel with careless driving.

The accused was issued a provincial notice for the offence.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).