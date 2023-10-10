Driver charged after going 128 km/h on Wyandotte Street

Windsor police charged two people stunt driving on Thanksgiving Monday.

Police say a Mercedes was stopped for travelling 128 kilometres an hour in a posted 50km/h zone in the 3100 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The individual was charged with stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

Yesterday, two individuals were charged with stunt driving.



In a separate incident, police say a Nissan was also stopped for travelling 115 km/h n a 60km/h zone in the 2100 block of Huron Church Rd. The individual was charged with stunt driving.

Both drivers’ licenses have been suspended for 30 days and the vehicles will be impounded for 14 days.