Driver charged after hitting a power pole, fleeing in stolen vehicle

Sault police say a 27-year-old is facing several charges after hitting a power pole with a stolen vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

Cops were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 300-block of Farwell Terrace around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Sault police said in a news release.

The empty vehicle was found on its side next to the pole.

"Officers patrolled the area and located the person, later identified as the accused, on Franklin Street. The accused was detained for failing to remain at the scene of the collision," Sault police said.

"Further investigation revealed the accused is a prohibited driver and the vehicle was taken without the consent of the owner."

The accused faces a total of eight charges including theft of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle while prohibited and driving while under suspension.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The accused was held in custody pending a court hearing.