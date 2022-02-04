Driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Kitchener

A driver has been charged after he hit a pedestrian Friday morning in Kitchener.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the 25-year-old Kitchener man was turning from McGarry Drive onto Fisher-Hallman Road, around 6:20 a.m., when he hit a pedestrian at the crosswalk.

The 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.