Driver charged after Hwy 11 multi-vehicle collision in Severn Township

Police charged a driver from Ajax with having an insecure load after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Severn Township.

According to provincial police in Orillia, the crash happened in the northbound lanes at Goldstein Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They say one vehicle struck a hydro pole, and another hit the guardrail.

Hydro One workers assessed the damage, forcing temporary lane closures Monday morning as the crew worked to restore power to area residents.

The collision prompted a reminder from police for motorists to take care "and ensure all loads on or in their vehicles are safely secured."