Driver charged after Kitchener crash


A car is towed away after a crash at Union Boulevard and Westmount Road South in Kitchener on July 5, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

A driver has been charged after a crash at a Kitchener intersection.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision at Union Boulevard and Westmount Road South around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say minor injuries were reported. One of the drivers is facing a careless driving charge.

