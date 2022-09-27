Driver charged after man hit while walking through crosswalk: N.S. RCMP

A 19-year-old man is suffering from minor injuries after police say a truck hit him Monday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., the RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to a collision on Main Street in Wolfville, N.S.

The RCMP says a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck was driving west on the street when it hit a pedestrian walking through a crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and University Avenue.

The Pedestrian, a 19-year-old Wolfville man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say the truck driver, a 40-year-old Wolfville, N.S., man was not hurt.

According to police, the driver is facing a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, which carries a fine of $697.50 under the Motor Vehicle Act.