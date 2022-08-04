Driver charged after motorcyclist struck in Timmins intersection

Timmins Police Service have charged a 79-year-old driver with failing to yield after a 72-year-old motorcycle driver was struck on Algonquin Boulevard this week.

The collision took place at the intersection at Fogg Street at about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 2.

“The investigation reveals that the driver of a passenger vehicle entered into the roadway directly in the path of an oncoming motorcycle travelling on Algonquin Boulevard,” police said in a news release Thursday.

An ambulance took the motorcycle driver to hospital for treatment.

“In regards to motorcycle traffic, a moment’s inattention by other motorists can have tragic outcomes,” Sgt. Thomas Chypyha said in the release.

“There is a significant amount of motorcycle enthusiasts in Timmins and each of them is depending on all motorists to be mindful and attentive at the wheel so that near miss and actual collisions can be avoided.”