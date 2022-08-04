Driver charged after motorcyclist struck in Timmins intersection
Timmins Police Service have charged a 79-year-old driver with failing to yield after a 72-year-old motorcycle driver was struck on Algonquin Boulevard this week.
The collision took place at the intersection at Fogg Street at about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 2.
“The investigation reveals that the driver of a passenger vehicle entered into the roadway directly in the path of an oncoming motorcycle travelling on Algonquin Boulevard,” police said in a news release Thursday.
An ambulance took the motorcycle driver to hospital for treatment.
“In regards to motorcycle traffic, a moment’s inattention by other motorists can have tragic outcomes,” Sgt. Thomas Chypyha said in the release.
“There is a significant amount of motorcycle enthusiasts in Timmins and each of them is depending on all motorists to be mindful and attentive at the wheel so that near miss and actual collisions can be avoided.”
-
Region supplies portable washrooms, increases security at Kitchener encampmentThe Region of Waterloo says it has delivered portable washrooms to the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets and will implement 24/7 security at the site.
-
Sask. RCMP seek assistance on series of crimes across Western CanadaSaskatchewan RCMP crime analysts are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects from a series of incidents across Western Canada they believe to be linked.
-
12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMPSaskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.
-
Indian Head to host grand opening of Constable Shelby Patton Memorial ParkThe Town of Indian Head is scheduled to open a new park in memory of an RCMP officer who was killed while on duty last summer.
-
B.C. forecast: What to expect in AugustAfter record-high temperatures in parts of British Columbia last month, many are wondering what August has in store for the province.
-
-
New policies for police chases, use of force needed, says Alberta judgeAn Alberta provincial court judge wants the Edmonton Police Service and all other police agencies in the province to develop better policies and procedures for dealing with criminal flight events.
-
Remains of missing Edmonton man found in gravel pit northeast of the cityThe remains of an Edmonton man missing since last October have been recovered, RCMP has confirmed.
-
Environmental groups protest proposals to build LNG terminals on Canada's East CoastA coalition of environmental groups is calling on Ottawa to reject any proposal to build export facilities for liquefied natural gas on Canada's East Coast.