Driver charged after passenger seriously injured in crash

A 30-year-old Regina man is facing charges after a single vehicle crash that seriously injured a passenger.

Police said that early Saturday morning the vehicle was exiting the Regina Bypass at Ninth Avenue North at a high speed. The vehicle hit a guardrail and light post, which damaged the vehicle and caused serious injuries to the passenger.

The passenger, also a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital. The driver was arrested at the scene.

The driver is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm. He will appear in court on Aug. 26.