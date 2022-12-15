Driver charged after pedestrian struck at Waterloo roundabout

A 59-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged in connection to a crash at a Waterloo roundabout that sent a 72-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.

The Dec. 9 collision reignited calls for safety measures at the Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard roundabout, which has been the site of at least two serious crashes involving pedestrians in the past four months.

In the incident last week, police say the victim was in the crosswalk area when he was struck by the vehicle.

Someone identifying himself as the victim’s son told CTV News his father had surgery on his leg and has a long recovery ahead.

Police have now charged the driver involved with careless driving causing bodily harm. He’s scheduled to appear in court in February.

Another crash at the roundabout in August saw a 21-year-old airlifted to a trauma centre after he was hit while crossing the street.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe raised safety concerns about the Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard roundabout at a regional council meeting on Wednesday.

Regional staff say they are reviewing pedestrian safety at roundabouts and a full report will be going to council in March.