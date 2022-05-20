Driver charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Petrolia
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
Emergency responders were called to downtown Petrolia, Ont. Friday morning after a woman was struck by a vehicle.
The collision happened in a crosswalk at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Greenfield Street around 7:45 a.m.
Lambton OPP maintained the scene throughout the morning, with orange pylons isolating an area where a pool of blood, an item of clothing and shoes could be seen.
Police say the victim is a woman in her 30s, and that she sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
