Driver charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Petrolia

Emergency responders were called to downtown Petrolia, Ont. Friday morning after a woman was struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened in a crosswalk at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Greenfield Street around 7:45 a.m.

Lambton OPP maintained the scene throughout the morning, with orange pylons isolating an area where a pool of blood, an item of clothing and shoes could be seen.

Police say the victim is a woman in her 30s, and that she sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.