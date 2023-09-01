Driver charged after posting street racing videos on Ont. highways taunting police on TikTok

Police in York Region charged a 22-year-old Aurora man after they say he posted videos of himself street racing and bragging about getting away with it.

York Regional Police say the videos posted to TikTok show the man travelling at high speeds across the region and Greater Toronto Area, including racing other vehicles on highways 407 and 404, along with other public roads, boasting about evading law enforcement and flaunting fake licence plates.

Police say the investigation began in April when they received information about the posts, with the suspect often seen behind the wheel of a blue 2022 BMW 5XG sedan, with no front plate and rear plates with the characters WILL RUN and SMURFY.

Police say the suspect was identified, and a search warrant was executed on Aug. 16 at the suspect's Aurora residence.

Officers seized several items, including fake plates and electronic devices.

The accused is charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving.

His driver's licence was seized and suspended for one month, and the BMW was towed to the impound yard for 14 days.

"No plate, no case? We'll see about that," police posted about their own TikTok video about the incidents.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.