Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in North Grenville

A G2 driver is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash south of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicle left the road on Bolton Road in North Grenville Saturday evening.

No one was hurt.

Police say the 22-year-old woman driving the vehicle was charged with having 80 mg or more of alcohol in 100 ml of blood and having cannabis readily available.

