Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover

The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, first responders attended the scene on Sweaburg Road for a report of a vehicle rollover.

A 21-year-old from Beachville was charged with careless driving.

The driver was taken to hospital but no serious injuries were reported.

The OPP would like to remind drivers to always be mindful of their driving behaviours.