Driver charged after travelling nearly triple the speed limit: Middlesex County OPP

A driver will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly travelling 137 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone over the weekend, Middlesex County OPP said.

According to a tweet from West Region OPP, over the weekend a driver was stopped in Middlesex Centre for allegedly travelling 137 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver will have their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their licence suspended for 30 days.

OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”