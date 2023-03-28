Driver charged after travelling nearly triple the speed limit: Middlesex County OPP
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A driver will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly travelling 137 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone over the weekend, Middlesex County OPP said.
According to a tweet from West Region OPP, over the weekend a driver was stopped in Middlesex Centre for allegedly travelling 137 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
The driver will have their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their licence suspended for 30 days.
OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”
