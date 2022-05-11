Driver charged after truck and train collide in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 43-year-old driver after a truck and train collision.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the collision occurred at the train crossing on Colborne Street in Chatham.

Upon arrival, officers learned no one sustained any injuries because of the collision.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old Chatham man, was issued a Provincial Offences Notice for disobeying a rail crossing signal.

The matter was passed onto the Canadian Pacific Railway Police for future investigation.