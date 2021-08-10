Driver charged after two-vehicle crash in LaSalle, Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A driver has been charged after a two-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Reaume Road that left an SUV on its side.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Monday.
LaSalle police say their investigation found a Dodge Ram had stopped at a stop sign on Pirruza Place at Reaume before proceeding to make a left turn.
While make the turn, the vehicle reportedly struck an eastbound Ford Escape on its passenger side, rolling the SUV.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Both drivers were checked by paramedics and no injuries were reported.
The driver of the Dodge has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway.
