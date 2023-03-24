iHeartRadio

Driver charged after using fake licence plate


Windsor police have charged a driver for using a fraudulent licence plate. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police have charged a driver who was caught using a fraudulent licence plate.

Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the red Dodge pickup truck on Wednesday.

The driver has been charged with several offences, including driving while under suspension and operating a motor vehicle on a highway with no insurance.

“It would have probably been cheaper to get the real thing,” police said in a post on social media.

