Driver charged after vehicle hits moving train in Thamesville

Chatham-Kent police say a driver has been charged after a vehicle hit a moving train in Thamesville.

Emergency crews responded to the area of London Road on Wednesday around 9 a.m., in response to a vehicle collision involving a train.

Police say the vehicle approached the train crossing, striking the moving train and causing approximately $90,000 damage. No injuries were sustained by the driver or passenger of vehicle as a result of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with disobeying a railway crossing signal, proceeding unsafely.