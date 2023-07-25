Driver charged after vehicle rolls on Highway 401

A driver has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving after rolling their vehicle on Highway 401.

In a post to Twitter Tuesday morning, OPP said 911 callers described the vehicle to be weaving through traffic prior to the collision with another vehicle.

A photo shared to Twitter shows a vehicle with a damaged front end flipped upside down in the far left lane on the highway.

Officials did not say how old the driver was, or in anyone was injured.

