Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision

A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.

Dashcam video footage shared by North Bay Ontario Provincial Police, shown above, shows the moment a white van crosses the centre line into oncoming traffic just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The driver of the delivery van hit the shoulder of Highway 11 north of North Bay momentarily then went across the highway almost colliding with the commercial vehicle head-on.

"A moment of inattention can cost you your life," police said in a social media post about the incident.

"The driver was charged with unsafe move – lane or shoulder. No one was injured."

The fine for the provincial offence is $85.