Driver charged after witnesses say he was driving with his left leg out of the window

Concerned citizens alerted Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after what police called “unusual driving behavior” was spotted on Monday.

According to a news release from OPP, officers responded to complaints from witnesses in Goderich who had observed a driver operating a vehicle with their left leg out of the driver’s window at around 9:30 a.m.

Officers patrolled the area and located the vehicle and driver in a parking lot.

In speaking with the driver, officers had reason to believe they were impaired by drugs and they were subsequently arrested, police said.

Police said a “suspected cannabis device” was found on the driver during a search and further tests were conducted by OPP at the Huron OPP detachment.

A 36-year-old from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days and his licence was seized for 90 days.