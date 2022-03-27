Driver charged following hit-and-run in downtown Halifax

A driver is facing charges after police say a pedestrian was hit early Sunday morning in Halifax.

At around 1 a.m., police responded to the area of 1743 Grafton St. and found a man in his twenties lying on the street after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle drove away after hitting the man.

Witnesses were able to describe the vehicle and its driver — helping police find the suspect after searching the area.

The injuries to the man were not life-threatening.

Police say several Motor Vehicle Act charges were issued to the driver of the vehicle including: