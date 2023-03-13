Driver charged following pedestrian collision in Halifax

A 49-year-old man has been charged following a vehicle-pedestrian collision Saturday night in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the collision at the intersection of Lynnett Road and Forbes Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers say the driver of a vehicle was turning right onto Lynnett Road from Forbes Street and struck a man who was crossing at the Lynnett Road intersection.

The 32-year-old man who was struck was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 49-year-old driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.