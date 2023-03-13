Driver charged following pedestrian collision in Halifax
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Suzette Belliveau
A 49-year-old man has been charged following a vehicle-pedestrian collision Saturday night in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the collision at the intersection of Lynnett Road and Forbes Street around 7:30 p.m.
Officers say the driver of a vehicle was turning right onto Lynnett Road from Forbes Street and struck a man who was crossing at the Lynnett Road intersection.
The 32-year-old man who was struck was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the 49-year-old driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
-
-
Ottawa-area friends score $5 million lottery jackpot after winning numbers came in a dreamTwo friends from Ottawa-Gatineau have won $5 million after playing lottery numbers that came to one of them in a dream more than 20 years ago.
-
Sault hospital emergency department delays expected through summer, fallThe Sault Area Hospital is warning patients they may be in for longer wait times than usual and officials say relief is expected in the summer and fall.
-
-
Canadian Army conducting driver training in Essex CountyIf you see armed forces in the county this week, don’t worry, it’s just a drill.