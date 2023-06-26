iHeartRadio

Driver charged for 60km/hr over the speed limit


Driver charged for driving 140km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on June 24, 2023. (Source: OPP)

A Huron County Lamborghini driver is charged after being stopped for driving in excess of 60km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police clocked a vehicle on Bruce Road 8 in South Bruce peninsula driving 146 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

The 37-year-old driver had their car impounded for two weeks, is charged with stunt driving and also faces a 30-day license suspension.

12