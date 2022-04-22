Driver charged for going 156 km/h on Hwy. 69

A 20-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after cops clocked them going 156 km/h on Highway 69, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened on a divided part of the highway in the Sudbury area where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

In addition to the 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment, drivers caught stunt driving could also face a fine of up to $10,000 and up to six months in prison.

As of April 1, the Ontario government is also requiring drivers convicted of stunt driving to complete a driver improvement course within 60 days or face the cancellation of their licence.

Stunt driving is tiered depending on the speed limit of the road being travelled. For roads with a speed limit of 80 km/h or less, speeding 40 km/h or more is considered stunt driving. On roads with speed limits above 80 km/h, the stunt driving threshold is exceeding that by 50 km/h or more.