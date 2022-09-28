Driver charged in 2021 fatal crash west of Edmonton
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
A 25-year-old man from the Paul First Nation has been charged with impaired driving causing death for a crash that killed a man west of the city last fall.
Mounties were called to an SUV rollover at Lakewood Estates in Lac Ste Anne County on Oct. 27, 2021, around 11:20 p.m. RCMP said the vehicle was stolen and was "lodged between trees in a wooded area" when officers arrived.
One man died on scene and the driver was taken to hospital by STARS in critical condition.
He is now facing charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the purposes of trafficking.
The accused has been remanded into custody and will appear in a Stony Plain courtroom on Sept. 28.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+ on Sept. 29All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.
-
Ottawa home prices expected to drop 2 per cent this fall, Re/Max predictsThe Re/Max Canada Fall Housing Market Outlook Report released on Wednesday says rising interest rates, record inflation and global and economic uncertainties will impact market activity in Ottawa and across Canada through the fall.
-
OPP seize $138,000 worth of tobacco during traffic stopOntario Provincial Police seized contraband tobacco products with an estimated value of more than $138,000.
-
No charges laid after Sault woman, 90, dies in collisionSault Ste. Marie Police have completed their investigation of an Aug. 30 collision that killed a 90-year-old woman.
-
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckageThe wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
-
Fatal crash involving several vehicles blocking 50 Street and 34 AvenuePolice are investigating a fatal crash involving “several vehicles” in the area of 50 Street and 34 Avenue.
-
What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on National Day for Truth and ReconciliationFriday, Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. While the day is not a statutory holiday in Manitoba, several services are closed or operating on reduced hours.
-
Stolen SUV crashes into Medicine Hat home, suspect escapesThe Medicine Hat Police Service is looking to identify the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into the attached garage of a home.
-
Drugs and guns found during downtown traffic stopA 20-year-old man has been charged after police found drugs and handguns during a traffic stop.