Driver charged in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
One vehicle caught on fire and one person was injured as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Friday, police say.
Few details are available, but the Markstay-Warren Fire Department, Sudbury paramedics and officers from the Nipissing West detachment were called to a crash on the northern Ontario road, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet Friday afternoon.
"One vehicle became engulfed with flames, one person received non-life-threatening injuries. One driver was charged for careless driving," OPP said.
No word on the cause of the crash or which type of vehicles were involved.
