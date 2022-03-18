Charges laid after cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: police
A 49-year-old man has been charged with “failing to stop after a collision that results in bodily harm” in relation to an incident involving a vehicle and cyclist Thursday afternoon in north Regina, police said in a news release.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday Regina Police Service (RPS) was sent to the intersection of Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street, where a Chevrolet truck was said to have left the scene after striking a cyclist.
Police said the cyclist, a 56-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not life threatening.
The truck was later located by police and the driver was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop.
RPS also said the cyclist was first described in an earlier news release as a pedestrian, adding the victim was on a bicycle at the time of the collision.
