Driver charged in connection to crash that killed woman: OPP

Provincial police have charged a man in connection to a crash in Hagersville that killed a woman earlier this month.

The driver of a grey sedan, 23-year-old Hunter Ward of Dunnville is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, fail to comply with a probation order, and failure of refusal to provide a breath sample.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 between Third and Fourth Line around 6:50 a.m. on March 11.

A witness said one vehicle had rolled over and a person inside was ejected and appeared unresponsive.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later airlifted to an out-of-town hospital. She died of her injuries on March 14.

Provincial police have identified her as Ashley Banner from Mississauga's of the Credit First Nation.

Officers continue to investigate and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.