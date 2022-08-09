Driver charged in connection to hit-and-run that injured 2 officers

A driver is facing charges more than three years after a hit-and-run where two officers were injured.

Police said in an update Tuesday that 32-year-old Jason Kirupakaran was charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and one charge of public mischief.

On March 4, 2019, police said, two officers from the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service were "seriously injured" in a hit-and-run. A suspect vehicle was found by police not far away.

"This hit-and-run has had a significant impact on the two officers who were seriously injured while on the job," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a news release.

"The investigation has spanned more than three years, with our Criminal Collision Investigation Team working tirelessly to conduct a thorough investigation that has now resulted in charges."

At the time, witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they saw one launched into the air on impact.

"Literally, the one officer went flying in the air. He went 15 feet," Roberto Farinha said in 2019, estimating the white sedan was going 75 to 90 km/h at the time of the collision.

"They were really badly hurt. I think he's going to live but it's not good. The other one, his leg was snapped completely the opposite way."

The charges were approved on May 26.